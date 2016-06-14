Apple enhances Siri but still trails in artificial intelligence race

| June 13
June 13 Apple unveiled a series of improvements
to its Siri digital assistant on Thursday, but the tech giant
still trails rivals such as Google and Amazon in the red-hot
field of artificial intelligence, experts say.
Apple's biggest move was to open up the talking iPhone
assistant to third-party developers for inclusion in their apps,
paving the way for users to hail a ride from Uber or
send a message with Tencent's WeChat using voice
commands.
Experts in artificial intelligence applauded the move as an
important step forward, in part because the more people use an
artificial intelligence system, the better it becomes.
But some wondered why Apple had not made Siri an open
platform much sooner, noting that competing products including
Amazon.com's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and
the Google app are already open to developers.
"Is it too little too late?" asked Oren Etzioni, who is CEO
of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence and a
professor at the University of Washington. "Siri is five years
old and still trying to learn how to play well with others."
Artificial intelligence involves giving computers the
ability to perform functions normally done by people such as
speech recognition.
Voice-powered digital assistants could eventually perform
many tasks that currently require a smartphone app or a keyboard
and a mouse, and thus they are considered a key strategic
battleground for all the major tech companies.
The winner of the assistant wars might able to take a cut of
purchases made on its platform and also steer users toward its
products and those of its allies.
"This is a new platform war with huge stakes,"said Gary
Morgenthaler, a venture capitalist who invested in Siri when it
was a startup. "It ultimately challenges search and the market
capitalization of Google."
Apple may have squandered some of its momentum. The tech
giant essentially created the category by purchasing Siri, the
startup behind the eponymous digital assistant, which quickly
became a cultural touchstone after its release on the iPhone.
As a startup, Siri worked with a variety of popular apps,
but Apple cut off third-party access to the service shortly
after the acquisition. Apple's move on Monday brings the
assistant closer to the original vision for it, said
Morgenthaler.
"It's pretty sad for those of us who were part of the
original team," he said. "The rate of innovation has been less
than what we would have imagined."
Technology experts have other concerns about Apple's
aptitude for artificial intelligence: The company was slow to
recruit talent relative to peers such as Google and Amazon, and
its strict privacy stance limits data collection, which is
critical for making assistants smarter. Monday's announcement
did little to allay those fears, Etzioni said.
"We see some policy shifts, we see some small changes, but
there was no explosive announcement," he said.
But Apple took other steps to weave artificial intelligence
more tightly into its operating system. The Photos app will soon
study users' images to help them organize shots of favorite
trips and occasions. The company said it has also made progress
in determining the context of a message, helping it serve up
better replies for users.
"Apple is in the hunt, working hard on this," Morgenthaler
said. "They are maybe a step behind Google, but I would say they
are close enough that Google is not going to leave them in the
dust."
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Cynthia
Osterman)