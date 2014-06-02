版本:
Apple unveils "Healthkit" to further mobile-health ambitions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Apple Inc introduced a health application it coined "Healthkit" on Monday, which collects and stores data from multiple sources in a single place.

The iPhone maker is working with the Mayo Clinic on features around the app, while Nike Inc will integrate Healthkit into its own products, executives said at the company's annual developers' conference. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Chris Reese)
