Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, opening the iPhone maker's annual developers' conference on Monday, said the iPhone maker has sold more than 800 million mobile devices.
Some 130 million customers bought their first Apple mobile device in the past 12 months, Cook told developers in San Francisco. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Chris Reese)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned