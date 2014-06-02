版本:
Apple says now sold well over 800 million mobile devices

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, opening the iPhone maker's annual developers' conference on Monday, said the iPhone maker has sold more than 800 million mobile devices.

Some 130 million customers bought their first Apple mobile device in the past 12 months, Cook told developers in San Francisco. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Chris Reese)
