Apple expected to showcase new powers for Siri at developer event

June 13 Apple Inc is expected to show off new
abilities for its Siri digital assistant on Monday by debuting
tools to let developers work with the company's artificial
intelligence.
Apple's iPhone sales have begun to level off and it
is turning increasingly to services for growth. Key to that is
satisfying developers of apps, who want more from Apple: high on
their list is better use of Siri.
Apple has been working on letting Siri work directly with
applications created by outside developers and hopes to have
such tools ready in time for its Worldwide Developer Conference,
technology publication The Information has reported.
Apple hopes to expand Siri's capabilities well beyond Apple
apps and searching the Web. An example might be to allow the
personal assistant to book a ride through a ride-hailing app
listed in Apple's App Store.
"What you are seeing is just a lack of enthusiasm around
apps," said analyst Brian Blau of tech research company Gartner.
"If a developer can get access to their customer wherever they
are, whatever device they are on, that would be the best
situation."
Siri is the most visible aspect of Apple's artificial
intelligence program, or AI. Rivals such as Microsoft Corp
and Alphabet Inc's Google are investing
heavily in their own digital assistants, analysts say. The
Worldwide Developers Conference gives Apple a chance to show off
its technical prowess.
"Apple just can't stand still in light of this competition,"
said analyst Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies.
A spokesman for Apple did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Apple acknowledged a number of developers' grievances this
month by allowing ads in App Store search results, which gives
them a way to stand out in a sea of apps. And it will give
developers a bigger cut of revenues on subscription apps.
In addition to mending fences with developers, Apple may use
the conference to unveil a makeover for Apple Music, the music
streaming product it released last year, analysts say.
The service has attracted millions of paying subscribers,
but many customers complain that the interface is confusing, and
it has few features to differentiate it from rival services,
said analyst Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Henderson and Andrew
Hay)