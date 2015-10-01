版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四

Apple appoints former Boeing CFO to its board

Oct 1 Apple Inc said on Thursday it appointed James Bell, Boeing Co's former chief financial officer, to its board.

Bell is on the board of several other companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Dow Chemical Co. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

