UPDATE 1-Apple appoints former Boeing CFO to its board

Oct 1 Apple Inc said on Thursday it appointed James Bell, Boeing Co's former chief financial officer, to its board.

Bell, who was Boeing's CFO from 2003 to 2012, is on the board of several other companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Dow Chemical Co.

He also served as Boeing's interim chief executive for several months in 2005 after the aircraft maker fired CEO Harry Stonecipher over his personal relationship with a female executive of the company.

Apple's 8-member board includes Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger and former United States Vice President Albert Gore Jr.

Bell's appointment to Apple's board is the first since Gap Inc's former CEO Millard Drexler retired in March.

