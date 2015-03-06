版本:
Apple to replace AT&T in Dow industrials

March 6 Apple Inc, the nation's largest company by market value, will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average on March 18, replacing AT&T Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday. (Reporting By David Gaffen)
