UPDATE 3-US Justice Dept warns Apple, publishers over e-books

By Diane Bartz
March 8 The U.S. Justice Department has
warned Apple and five major U.S. publishers that it
plans to sue them, accusing them of colluding to raise the
prices of electronic books, a person familiar with the probe
said on Thursday.
Several parties have held talks to settle the potential
antitrust case, said the person, who was not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter. It is not yet clear what such a
settlement might look like.
The five publishers facing possible Justice Department
action are Simon & Schuster Inc, a unit of CBS Corp ;
Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group; Pearson Plc's
Penguin Group (USA); Macmillan, a unit of Verlagsgruppe
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH; and HarperCollins Publishers Inc, a
unit of News Corp.
U.S. and European officials have been investigating whether
publishers and Apple acted together to drive up prices in the
booming electronic book industry, blocking rivals such as Amazon
from offering cheaper e-books.
Antitrust rules forbid price-fixing agreements designed to
shut out competitors or drive up what consumers pay.
E-book publishers adopted an "agency model" in 2010, around
the time that Apple launched the iPad.
That model allowed publishers to set the price of e-books
and in turn, Apple would take a 30 percent cut. The Apple
agreements with publishers effectively barred them from allowing
rival retailers to sell the same books at lower prices.
The strategy upended the "wholesale model" in which
retailers pay for the product and charge what they like. Amazon
, which got a headstart in the e-book market with its
Kindle e-reader, had used the wholesale model to generally
charge $9.99 for its e-books.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the Justice
Department's lawsuit warning to Apple and the publishers.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment, as did a Justice
Department spokeswoman. HarperCollins and MacMillan did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Penguin and Simon &
Schuster declined to comment.
Hachette Books chief Arnaud Nourry said on Thursday during
an analyst call on Lagardere's annual results that he was not
going to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. "We have
obviously decided to cooperate with the authorities on both
sides of the Atlantic, and we believe that we have committed no
objectionable acts."
PRIVATE SUIT
Apple and the publishers face a parallel class action
lawsuit now in a Manhattan court that was brought on behalf of
e-book customers.
The class action suit, filed last year by law firm Hagens,
Berman, Sobol, Shapiro, LLP, accuses Apple of being a "hub" for
collusion.
Jeff Friedman, a partner at Hagens Berman who helped file
that suit, said it was prompted by a sudden increase in the
price of e-books that was not matched by any cost increases.
"The case is about... a radical industry shift that
simultaneously resulted in a 30 to 40 percent price increase
across the industry overnight," Friedman said.
Apple asked the court last week to drop the class action
suit, saying it did not collude with a group of publishers.
"Before Apple entered the eBook market, one competitor,
Amazon, the nation's largest bookseller, had taken 90% of the
market by pricing key eBooks below their wholesale cost," Apple
said in the filing.
"Having no desire to incur the losses that would flow from
retailing in such an environment, Apple individually negotiated
separate vertical agreements with each of the Publishers to
serve as a distribution agent in exchange for a 30% commission
on eBook sales," the company said in its motion.
DIGITAL GROWTH
The e-book industry has exploded in recent years, growing
from $78 million in sales in 2008 to $1.7 billion in 2011,
according to Albert Greco, a book-industry expert at the
business school of Fordham University.
Greco estimates e-book sales will be $3.55 billion in 2012.
Apple, which launched a new version of its iPad tablet
computer on Wednesday, competes aggressively against Amazon's
Kindle and Barnes & Noble's Nook e-reader.
Barnes & Noble in particular has made a big bet on
electronic books. The No. 1 U.S. bookstore chain has relied on
digital books and readers to offset shriveling sales at its
brick-and-mortar stores.
Mark Coker, founder of e-book distributor Smashwords,
blamed big publishers for pricing books too high and warned that
any Justice Department action that hurts the agency model would
benefit Amazon.
"I'm incensed over this whole thing," Coker said. "It would
be so bad for the future of books if the DOJ does anything to
limit the agency model. They are either wittingly or unwittingly
acting as Amazon's lapdog."
EU PROBE, JOBS' WORDS
The European Commission said in December that it was
looking at the same five publishers for potential violations of
antitrust law in how e-books were priced.
The decision by the European Commission to open an
investigation followed raids on the companies in March 2011.
Apple's push for agency pricing was detailed in Walter
Isaacson's biography of Apple founder Steve Jobs.
The book says that Jobs, who died in October, was aware of
publishers' frustration with Amazon. It quotes Jobs as saying:
"So we told the publishers, 'We'll go to the agency model, where
you set the price, and we get our 30 percent and yes, the
customer pays a little more but that's what you want anyway.'
... So they went to Amazon and said, 'You're going to sign an
agency contract or we're not going to give you the books.'"