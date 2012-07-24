版本:
Apple revenue misses Wall Street forecasts, shares plunge

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Apple Inc's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations as brisk sales of new iPads failed to offset lower-than-expected sales of its iPhones, sending its shares down almost five percent.

The most valuable U.S. technology company said fiscal third-quarter revenue rose to $35 billion, much lower than the average analyst estimate of $37.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

