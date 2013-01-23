UPDATE 1-Options market sees big move in Apple shares after earnings

* Shares of Apple expected to move by 7 pct after results
* Stock could rebound after losing $190 bln in mkt cap
* Concerns about slowing sales, competition prompt cautious
bets
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Jan 23 The options market is
bracing for a big move in Apple shares after it posts earnings
on Wednesday amid what has been a dramatic plunge for the
world's most valuable publicly traded company.
Apple Inc shares were trading at $512 on Tuesday,
down sharply from $702.10 in September, on worries that its
mobile devices are no longer as popular.
Based on options activity just hours before the
announcement, due after the market close, traders were
estimating about a 7 percent one-day move after the earnings,
which would be a much more volatile outcome than normal for
Apple. Such a move could push the shares as low as $465 or as
high as $535, depending on how earnings come out.
"Three ingredients make this earnings for Apple especially
appetizing for options traders: (CEO) Tim Cook has missed
earnings estimates 60 percent of the time over the past five
quarters, the stock has crashed almost 30 percent since
September, and no stock has as many hedge funds owning it," said
Gareth Feighery, a founder of options education firm
Markettamer.com in Philadelphia.
"Combine those three factors together and Apple is a
fireworks display ready to ignite, which makes it no surprise to
see its options building in a move of close to 7 percent
post-earnings."
In the previous eight quarters, the average one-day earnings
move has been 3.9 percent, according to RiskReversal.com, an
options research firm based in New York.
As competition intensifies from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and others using Google Inc's Android
software, investors are wondering if Apple's days of hyper
growth are over.
Despite the sharp decline in recent months that cost Apple
nearly $190 billion in market capitalization - about equal to
the entire value of AT&T - plenty of Apple bulls remain on
Wall Street, with about four-fifths of the nearly 60 analysts
covering the company rating it "buy" or "strong buy," according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The median price target on Wall Street is $745, roughly 50
percent above Apple's current stock price.
Dan Nathan, a co-founder of options research firm
RiskReversal.com, expects a bounce in shares after results.
"The sentiment got too negative too fast, and expectations
for Q1 and Q2 may be achievable and possibly even too low," he
said. Nathan said the stock could rebound to about $550 before
running into problems, if Apple can "beat and dispel most of the
rumors about either iPhone demand or production issues in the
quarter, and guide in-line or a tad higher than Wall Street
consensus."
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn said in a letter to
investors he bought back shares in Apple.
The shares are trading at 9.8 times estimated forward
12-month earnings, a level that analysts say is unusually
inexpensive for a company with its growth profile.
But some were more cautious, given the loss of momentum in
the stock that had helped it hit records in September and drive
the S&P's rally through the summer.
"While there is a bulk of activity in calls way
out-of-the-money in prices like $520 and $550, there is also a
lot of buying of the at-the-money puts at around $500,"
suggesting that the put buyers who are most likely to be Apple
stock owners are hedging against an immediate downside risk,
said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade.
Feighery noted that February weekly $510 strike calls
expiring on the week of Feb. 22 are cheaper than their
equivalent puts, suggesting concerns about whether Apple can
"bounce back short-term with conviction and maintain its gains."
Analysts, on average, estimate Apple's fiscal first-quarter
earnings per share of $13.41, down slightly from $13.87 in the
year-earlier quarter. Revenue is seen up 18 percent at $54.7
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wall Street estimates Apple sold between 47.5 million and 53
million iPhones, up considerably from the 26.9 million sold in
the previous quarter, when the iPhone 5 had not yet made it to
all markets. IPad sales are expected at 23 million to 25
million.
The company is expected to continue to post double-digit
revenue growth into at least 2015 and a Thomson Reuters StarMine
analysis of its expected growth over the next decade puts the
stock's intrinsic value at about $708 a share.