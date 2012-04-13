Apple rejects e-book pricing collusion charge - WSJ

April 12 Apple has rejected the U.S.
Justice Department's allegations that it colluded with
publishers over electronic book pricing, calling the charges
"simply not true", the Wall Street Journal reported.
"The launch of the iBookstore in 2010 fostered innovation
and competition, breaking Amazon's monopolistic grip on
the publishing industry," Apple spokeswoman Natalie Kerris told
the Journal.
The U.S. government had sued Apple and five
publishers, saying they conspired to fix the prices of
electronic books, and reached a settlement with three of the
publishers that could lead to cheaper e-books for consumers.
Kerris defended the current pricing structure as parallel to
Apple's mobile software store.
"Just as we have allowed developers to set prices on the App
Store, publishers set prices on the iBookstore," she told the
newspaper.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.