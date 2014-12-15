U.S. faces tough questions in Apple e-books antitrust appeal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 15 A U.S. government lawyer faced
tough questioning in an appeals court on Monday as he sought to
defend a judge's ruling that Apple Inc conspired with
five publishers to raise e-book prices.
In arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York, some judges appeared sympathetic to Apple's contention
that it engaged in pro-competitive conduct when in 2010 it
entered an e-books market largely dominated by Amazon.com Inc
. Amazon at the time had a 90 percent market share.
Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs asked a Department of Justice
lawyer why it was wrong for the publishers to get together to
defeat a "monopolist" that was using "predatory pricing."
"It's like the mice getting together to put a bell on the
cat," Jacobs said.
Malcolm Stewart, the Justice Department lawyer, replied that
no publisher on its own would have entered into the deals with
Apple unless they were conspiring to drive up e-book prices.
"It was to combat the public perception that books are only
worth so much," Stewart said.
The appeal followed a 2013 decision by U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote that Apple played a "central role" in a conspiracy
with publishers to eliminate retail price competition and raise
e-book prices.
The government said the scheme caused some e-book prices to
rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 that Amazon charged.
The publishers include Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Penguin Group Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
Apple has denied wrongdoing and argues its entry into the
e-books market actually helped push e-books prices on average
down overall.
"We think the conduct here was innovative and
pro-competitive," Theodore Boutrous, Apple's lawyer, argued
Monday.
If Apple wins the appeal, it could jeopardize a related $450
million settlement among Apple, 33 attorneys general, and
lawyers for a class of consumers.
Some judges appeared open to Apple's arguments.
Circuit Judge Debra Livingston, for example, called it
"troubling," that Apple's contracts with the publishers that
normally would be "perfectly legal" had been subject to
allegations of a scheme.
On Monday, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan also asked the
court to reverse an injunction Cote entered against Apple that
they said imposed restraints on them beyond those provided in
the publishers' related settlements with the Justice Department.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-3741.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)