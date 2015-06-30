Apple conspired to fix e-book prices -U.S. appeals court

NEW YORK, June 30 A divided federal appeals
court on Tuesday said Apple Inc orchestrated a
conspiracy with five publishers to increase e-book prices.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed
with a lower court judge that the conspiracy violated federal
antitrust law, and that the judge acted properly in imposing an
injunction to prevent a recurrence.
Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston
said that by organizing the conspiracy, "Apple found an easy
path to opening its iBookstore," while ensuring that marketwide
prices rose to a level that Apple and the publishers wanted.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)