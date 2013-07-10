版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 10日 星期三 20:52 BJT

Judge says Apple conspired to raise prices on e-books

NEW YORK, July 10 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Apple Inc conspired to raise the retail prices of e-books, and said a trial for damages will follow.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan is a victory for the U.S. government and various states, which the judge said are entitled to injunctive relief.

The publishers have already settled with the federal government on e-book pricing.

Cote ruled after a non-jury trial that ended on June 20.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐