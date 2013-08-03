UPDATE 5-U.S. seeks tighter control over Apple in e-book case

* U.S., states urge end to pacts with five publishers
* Judge found Apple tried to end price competition
* Apple calls plan "draconian and punitive"
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Apple Inc is headed for
a showdown with the U.S. government and dozens of states, which
on Friday urged that tough new restrictions be imposed on the
company for illegally conspiring to raise e-book prices.
The changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and
33 U.S. states and territories are designed to stop Apple from
committing further antitrust violations after U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote said on July 10 Apple had a "central role" in
a conspiracy with five major publishers to raise e-book prices.
But the proposed changes extend beyond e-books, potentially
limiting Apple's ability to negotiate for such content as
movies, music and TV shows, and increasing regulatory oversight
of other business areas such as the company' App Store.
In a court filing, Apple called the proposed injunction a
"draconian and punitive intrusion" into its business that would
hurt consumers and competition, and was "wildly out of
proportion" to the harm it was meant to address.
"The resulting cost of this relief - not only in dollars but
also lost opportunities for American businesses and consumers -
would be vast," it said.
Federal and state regulators disagreed.
"Under the department's proposed order, Apple's illegal
conduct will cease, and Apple and its senior executives will be
prevented from conspiring to thwart competition," said Bill
Baer, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division.
Cote will weigh the arguments at an Aug. 9 hearing in her
Manhattan courtroom. A damages trial might follow.
Despite Apple's protests, analysts have said the bigger
issue for the Cupertino, California-based company in this case
might be damage to its reputation, not financial harm.
Amazon.com Inc commands about 65 percent of the
U.S. e-books market, while Apple's share has been estimated in
the single digits.
LIMITS ON DEAL-MAKING
The governments' plan, which needs court approval, would
require that Apple end its contracts with the five publishers
and be banned for five years from entering contracts that would
effectively raise prices of e-books sold by rivals.
The publishers are Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Pearson Plc's Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan. All settled with U.S. regulators.
Apple would also be unable to cut deals with providers of
movies, music and TV programs for its iPad tablets and iPhones
that would likely increase the prices at which rivals might sell
such content.
Officials also want to make it easier for consumers to
compare e-book prices by requiring Apple for two years to let
Amazon, Barnes & Noble Inc and other rivals provide
links to their own stores within their iPad and iPhone apps.
Industry experts said the proposal, if adopted, could
solidify Amazon's dominance in the e-books market.
"Why isn't the DOJ forcing Amazon to play fairly? This is
the question the publishing industry wants answered," said Mark
Coker, founder of Smashwords, an e-book publisher and
distributor that works with Apple, Barnes & Noble and other
companies. "Apple brought much-needed competition to the e-book
market and now the government is trying to undermine them."
Albert Greco, a book-industry expert at Fordham University's
business school, said the proposal "does not address the long
term issue of book pricing in the United States."
The plan also requires Apple to hire a full-time internal
antitrust compliance officer, and use a court-appointed external
monitor to ensure its compliance with the proposed final
judgment for 10 years.
Government officials said the changes would permit Apple to
compete "vigorously and lawfully" in the e-books market.
Apple countered that the changes seek unnecessary relief for
harm already remedied under the settlements with the publishers.
It urged Cote to reject the injunction entirely or approve a
"narrower and more modest" alternative.
'APPLE SEIZED THE MOMENT'
Federal and state officials accused Apple of conspiring with
the publishers in late 2009 and early 2010, as the iPad was
being launched.
They said the conspiracy caused some e-book prices to rise
to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 that Amazon charged.
Evidence damaging Apple's case included emails from Steve
Jobs, its late chief executive, that the officials said
reflected a desire to boost prices.
"Taking advantage of the publisher defendants' fear of and
frustration over Amazon's pricing," Cote concluded, "Apple
seized the moment and brilliantly played its hand."
In their settlements, the publishers agreed to pay more than
$166 million for consumers' benefit. None admitted wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.