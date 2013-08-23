UPDATE 1-Apple battles U.S. over scope of e-books injunction

* U.S., states seek 5-year injunction, down from 10
* Apple says governments' proposed remedies go too far
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 23 The United States offered to
ease the terms of a proposed civil injunction against Apple Inc
for conspiring to raise e-book prices, but the company
said the revised proposal is still designed to "inflict
punishment" and must be rejected.
At issue is how to ensure that Apple does not violate
antitrust law, following a July 10 ruling by U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote in Manhattan that it had conspired with five major
publishers to undermine pricing by rivals including Amazon.com
Inc, which dominates the market for electronic books.
Apple says the government is overreaching by insisting that
it hire an external monitor, let e-book retailers add hyperlinks
to their own websites in their e-book apps without charge, and
face limits on how it negotiates for other content including
movies, music and TV shows.
Cote must approved any injunction.
In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Justice, joined by
33 U.S. states and territories, suggested halving the length of
its previously proposed injunction to five years from 10, with
leave to seek as many as five one-year extensions if needed.
At Cote's suggestion, they also recommended that Apple hold
staggered negotiations with the publishers starting in two
years, hopefully minimizing the chance of future collusion, and
removed previously proposed language that they said Apple had
claimed would hurt its ability to run its popular App Store.
But in rejecting other changes that the company wanted, and
while expressing a desire not to "unnecessarily harm Apple," the
governments said the Cupertino, California-based company's
continuing refusal to admit it did anything wrong warranted
tough medicine.
"Quite simply, Apple wants to continue business as usual,
regardless of the antitrust laws," the filing said. "This court
should have no confidence that Apple on its own effectively can
ensure that its illegal conduct will not be repeated. There must
be significant oversight by someone not entrenched in Apple's
culture of insensitivity to basic tenets of antitrust law."
LETTER AND SPIRIT OF THE LAW
In a separate court filing, Apple said the proposal for an
external monitor "exceeds the bounds of even criminal
price-fixing cases," and reflects an effort "to use this civil
injunction to inflict punishment, which is impermissible."
The company said its own proposed remedies are stringent
enough, and enable it to remain "one of the world's most
innovative companies, while acting consistently with both the
letter and spirit of the antitrust laws."
Apple has said it is appealing from Cote's July 10 ruling.
The five publishers, all of which have settled with
regulators, include Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Penguin Random House LLC, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster
Inc, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
Cote has scheduled a May 2014 trial to determine damages,
which could total hundreds of millions of dollars.
She had ordered both sides to hold talks to resolve their
differences over an injunction, but the talks failed. The
governments said some of Apple's proposals were even less
restrictive than what the publishers had accepted.
Gina Talamona, a Justice Department spokeswoman, was not
immediately available for comment. Tom Neumayr, an Apple
spokesman, was not immediately available for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.