Apple hit with injunction in e-books antitrust case

NEW YORK, Sept 6 A federal judge who found Apple
Inc liable for conspiring to fix e-book prices entered
an injunction on Friday intended to bar the iPad maker from
further antitrust violations.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said Apple
could not enter into agreements with five major U.S. publishers
that would impede its ability to reduce e-book retail prices or
offer price discounts.
The judge also ordered Apple to hire an external compliance
monitor for two years to supervise the company's antitrust
compliance efforts.
The final judgment will expire after five years, though
Cote's order allows for extensions in one-year increments if
necessary.
The permanent injunction followed a July 10 ruling by Cote
finding Apple conspired with five publishers to undermine e-book
pricing established by the dominant retailer in the market,
Amazon.com Inc.