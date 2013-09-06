UPDATE 2-Apple hit with U.S. injunction in e-books antitrust case

* Court restricts agreements between Apple and five major
publishers
* Order also requires external compliance monitor
* Apple shares rise 0.6 percent
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 6 A U.S. judge who found Apple
Inc conspired to fix e-book prices imposed new
restrictions on the iPad maker on Friday, limiting its
agreements with publishers.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York also said she
would appoint an external monitor to review Apple's antitrust
compliance policies, procedures and training for two years.
The injunction was narrower than the U.S. Justice Department
had sought, in line with Cote's statement last week that she
wanted it "to rest as lightly as possible on how Apple runs its
business."
The department had sought a broader injunction that could
have affected Apple's agreements with suppliers of movies, music
and TV shows.
Cote ruled on July 10 that Apple was liable for conspiring
with five publishers to raise e-book prices above those
established by the dominant retailer in the market, Amazon.com
Inc.
The five publishers, all of which have settled with
regulators, include Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Penguin Random House LLC, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster
Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
The terms of Friday's judgment will expire after five years,
but Cote's order allows for extensions in one-year increments if
necessary.
The Justice Department welcomed the injunction.
"Consumers will continue to benefit from lower e-book prices
as a result of the department's enforcement action to restore
competition in this important industry," Assistant Attorney
General Bill Baer said in a statement.
Apple said it would appeal the injunction.
"Apple did not conspire to fix e-book pricing," said company
spokesman Tom Neumayr. "The iBookstore gave customers more
choice and injected much-needed innovation and competition into
the market."
Apple's shares rose 0.6 percent to $498.22 on Friday.
It faces a separate trial on damages demanded by states that
are pursuing related claims.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.