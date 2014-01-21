UPDATE 1-Apple gets reprieve from e-book monitor's oversight

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 21 A U.S. appeals court gave Apple
Inc a reprieve from an external monitor appointed to
oversee its compliance with antitrust laws after the company had
been found liable last July for conspiring to raise e-book
prices.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday
granted Apple a hearing on whether to stop the monitor, Michael
Bromwich, from doing his job while the company pursues a formal
appeal, which could last several months.
In granting an "administrative stay," the 2nd Circuit said a
three-judge panel would hear Apple's motion for a stay pending
appeal as soon as possible.
The U.S. Department of Justice did not oppose the short stay
but will fight Apple's effort to get rid of the monitor or else
disqualify Bromwich. It has until Jan. 24 to file opposition
papers.
Apple has complained that Bromwich has been too intrusive,
including by seeking interviews with top executives and board
members, and has been charging an inflated $1,100 per hour for
his services to rack up high fees.
The Cupertino, California-based maker of the iPad, iPod and
iPhone has said Bromwich's activities could interfere with its
ability to develop new products.
Courts often appoint monitors in litigation to ensure that
companies comply with the law.
But Apple has said U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in
Manhattan, who in a nonjury trial found the company liable for a
price-fixing conspiracy with five major publishers, improperly
granted Bromwich too much power.
"The monitorship should never have been imposed in the first
place, and the burden and intrusion the monitor is imposing on
Apple cannot be remedied after the fact if the company prevails
on appeal," Apple said in a filing on Friday.
Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general,
denied in a Dec. 30 court filing that he was conducting a "broad
and amorphous inquisition."
He said Apple had given him only "limited" access and that a
senior antitrust executive had told him he would "see 'a lot of
anger' about the case that still existed within the company."
In a decision on Thursday, Cote defended appointing a
monitor, writing: "If anything, Apple's reaction to the
existence of a monitorship underscores the wisdom of its
imposition."
The cases are U.S. v. Apple Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-60; and U.S. v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.