Apple $450 million e-book settlement gets final court approval

NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. judge on Friday gave final approval to Apple Inc's agreement to pay $450 million to resolve claims it harmed consumers by conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.

During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote approved what she called an "unusual" accord. It calls for Apple to pay $400 million to as many as 23 million consumers if the company's appeal of a ruling finding it liable for antitrust violations is unsuccessful.

The $400 million comes on top of earlier settlements with five publishers in the case, which provided $166 million for e-book purchasers. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
