版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 9日 星期六 09:36 BJT

CEO Tim Cook may have to testify in Apple e-books case

March 8 Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook could be deposed in the government's lawsuit against the company over alleged price-setting in the e-book market.

In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Friday said she will hold a telephone conference on March 13 to consider the government's request for Cook's testimony.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐