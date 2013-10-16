Prominent attorney named as monitor in Apple e-books case

NEW YORK Oct 16 Michael Bromwich, a
high-profile attorney and former federal prosecutor who served
in President Obama's administration, was appointed external
monitor of Apple Inc's antitrust compliance as part of
the e-books case brought against the technology giant by the
U.S. government.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who in September imposed
restrictions on Apple including an external monitor after
finding that it conspired to fix e-book prices, issued an order
on Wednesday naming Bromwich to oversee Apple's antitrust
policies and procedures for two years.
Obama appointed Bromwich to head up the U.S. offshore
drilling regulator in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill. Bromwich worked as the Justice Department's inspector
general in the 1990s and is a litigation partner at Goodwin
Procter in Washington, D.C.