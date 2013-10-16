Prominent attorney named as monitor in Apple e-books case

NEW YORK Oct 16 Michael Bromwich, a high-profile attorney and former federal prosecutor who served in President Obama's administration, was appointed external monitor of Apple Inc's antitrust compliance as part of the e-books case brought against the technology giant by the U.S. government.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who in September imposed restrictions on Apple including an external monitor after finding that it conspired to fix e-book prices, issued an order on Wednesday naming Bromwich to oversee Apple's antitrust policies and procedures for two years.

Obama appointed Bromwich to head up the U.S. offshore drilling regulator in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Bromwich worked as the Justice Department's inspector general in the 1990s and is a litigation partner at Goodwin Procter in Washington, D.C.