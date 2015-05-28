UPDATE 3-Apple fails to disqualify antitrust monitor in e-books case

(Adds Justice Department comment)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 28 A federal appeals court on
Thursday rejected Apple Inc's bid to disqualify an
antitrust compliance monitor appointed after the technology
company was found liable for conspiring with five publishers to
raise e-book prices.
While saying some allegations against the monitor Michael
Bromwich "give pause," the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York said a lower court judge did not abuse her discretion
in rejecting Apple's bid to end his two-year appointment early.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote installed Bromwich through a
permanent injunction in October 2013, three months after she
ruled in favor of the U.S. Department of Justice by finding that
Apple had played a "central role" in conspiring to raise e-book
prices and impede rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.
The Cupertino, California-based company is appealing that
decision. Apple separately entered a $450 million settlement of
related claims by 31 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and
consumers, contingent on the decision being upheld.
Apple had claimed that Bromwich collaborated improperly with
the Justice Department and the states, was too aggressive in
demanding interviews with executives, and charged hourly fees
that began at $1,100 before being cut to $1,000, an amount
revealed on Thursday.
For his part, Bromwich, a lawyer, has faulted Apple for
refusing to provide access and adopting an "adversarial tone"
toward him.
Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs
criticized Bromwich for submitting an affidavit supporting the
plaintiffs when they opposed Apple's request to halt his work.
"Bromwich's submission in conjunction with a litigant's
brief was the opposite of best practice for a court-appointed
monitor," and may raise "an appearance of impropriety," Jacobs
wrote.
But Jacobs said Cote's injunction "contemplates at least
some interaction" between Bromwich and the plaintiffs, and that
Cote need not disqualify him for that or for his billing rate,
"rich as it may be."
Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock, Apple's lawyer Theodore
Boutrous, and Bromwich's spokeswoman declined to comment.
In a concurring opinion, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman
faulted Apple for being slow to object to Bromwich's actions.
"The company largely sat on its hands, allowing issues with
the monitor to fester and the relationship to deteriorate," he
wrote.
A Justice Department spokesman welcomed Thursday's decision,
and said Apple "could have obviated this entire appeal" by
raising concerns about Bromwich faster.
The publishers are Lagardere SCA's Hachette, News
Corp's HarperCollins, Penguin Group, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's
Macmillan.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-60.
