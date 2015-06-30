Apple 'assessing next steps' after e-books antitrust ruling

NEW YORK, June 30 Apple Inc said
Tuesday that it was assessing its next steps after a U.S. court
upheld a trial judge's decision concluding that the iPad maker
conspired with five publishers to increase e-book prices.
In a statement issued after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York handed down its 2-1 decision, the company
maintained that it did not conspire to fix e-book prices, as the
U.S. Justice Department contends.
"While we want to put this behind us, the case is about
principles and values," Apple said. "We know we did nothing
wrong back in 2010 and are assessing next steps."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)