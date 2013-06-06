Publishers gave Amazon "ultimatum" over e-book pricing - executive

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 Publishers gave Amazon.com an
"ultimatum" to let them set prices of e-books sold on its
website after they reached deals in 2010 to sell through Apple
Inc as well, a top executive at the retailer testified
on Wednesday.
Amazon could have been barred from selling books for its
Kindle e-reader the same day physical hardcovers were released
unless the retailer agreed to their terms, said Russell
Grandinetti, vice president for Kindle content on Amazon.com.
Grandinetti gave the testimony on the third day of an
antitrust trial in Manhattan federal court. The U.S. Justice
Department filed a lawsuit against Apple and five major U.S.
publishers in April 2012, accusing them of conspiring to fix
prices for e-books.
The publishers all settled before trial and together paid
$164 million to resolve parallel claims by states attorney
general that are also being asserted at trial. Apple, which
became a Kindle rival when it launched the iPad in 2010, did not
settle.
Amazon, which debuted the Kindle in 2007, controlled up to
90 percent of the market by 2009, court filings show. It was
pricing new and bestselling e-books at $9.99, often below cost.
Amazon ultimately switched from the wholesale reseller
model, in which it set prices, to the publisher-controlled
agency approach similar to the one Apple had adopted in 2010.
In Apple's model, publishers pay the retailer a commission
and can set prices of $12.99, $14.99 or more.
Grandinetti said if Amazon could, it would want to sell
books for cheaper.
"Certainly if someone offered reseller, we would have taken
them up on that offer," he said.
The Justice Department has sought to portray Amazon at the
non-jury trial as the central victim of the alleged antitrust
conspiracy amid disapproval by publishers of the low prices it
was offering consumers for new and best-seller
titles.
A provision in Apple's contracts stipulated that if other
retailers sold e-books for less, then e-books on Apple's
platform had to be the same price.
The Justice Department, which says Apple orchestrated the
price-fixing scheme, contends the price parity clause was
designed to compel publishers to move Amazon to the agency
model.
At the trial, Grandinetti recounted that in January 2010,
Jon Sargent, chief executive of the publisher Macmillan, offered
him a choice of either moving to the agency model or having to
delay selling e-books until after a title's hardcover had been
on the market for seven months.
"I think I expressed how unpalatable the choice presented
was," he said.
Amazon for a time subsequently pulled MacMillan books from
its online store amid the e-books dispute, until finally
capitulating and signing a 3-year agency deal, according to
Grandinetti.
"We wanted to avoid losing most or all of their titles from
our store," he said.
Other publishers soon also sought to move to agency, in
moves Grandinetti said Amazon believed were in part intended to
"slowdown the success of the Kindle." At times, Amazon told
publishers it may need to re-evaluate business relationships,
though it ultimately did switch models.
"We were not prepared to sign a contract for whatever length
of time where we weren't confident we couldn't be further
discriminated against by these publishers," he said.
Two publishing executives have testified so far, both
telling tales of tough negotiations with Amazon following their
decisions to sign with Apple.
Earlier Wednesday, Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy
testified that after the CBS Corp unit decided to sign
Apple's agency agreement, she called Amazon to say her company
would "want to change business terms with them."
Several calls followed with Grandinetti, who she said
initially told her he was "not entirely surprised to hear this."
In the third call, "he threatened our business," she said.
The other publishers that settled are Pearson Plc's Penguin
Group, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers Inc, and Hachette
Book Group Inc.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.