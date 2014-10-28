Apple hops on board Obama program to wire up schools

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Apple Inc plans
to dole out $100 million in grants to U.S. schools as part of
the Obama administration's "ConnectED" program, targeting those
that lack access to education technology and reliable broadband
Internet.
Obama's ConnectED initiative aims to bring stable Internet
to 99 percent of U.S. students by 2017 and direct federal funds
to enhance the use of technology in classrooms. Microsoft
and Adobe have pledged support to the program
in the form of free or discounted software.
Apple will divide the funds between 114 schools in 29
states, CEO Tim Cook said on Monday after being inducted into
the Alabama Academy of Honor, an organization that recognizes
natives of the state for their achievements.
The iPhone maker has long highlighted the use of Macs and
iPads in schools, and the growth opportunities they present. It
has partnered with educational publishers such as Pearson and
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as well as cellular and Wi-Fi
networks providers such as AT&T, on school programs.
Apple said it will work with schools where the majority of
students are eligible for free or reduced lunches. Ninety-two
percent of the eligible students are also of Hispanic, Black,
Native American, Alaskan Native or Asian heritage, it said.
But its push into education has not gone without a hitch. In
August, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles schools
superintendent had suspended a $1 billion contract with Apple to
provide iPads to schools.
Cook also took the opportunity on Monday to criticize his
home state for its lack of commitment to civil rights,
particularly its slow progress to ensure equality for the
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Ken Wills)