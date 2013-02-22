UPDATE 2-Einhorn wins ruling against Apple in cash pile fight

* Preliminary injunction issued on vote on proposal
* Judge says Einhorn "likely to succeed" on merits of case
* Vote was to be held at Apple's annual meeting on Feb. 27
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Feb 22 A U.S. judge handed outspoken
hedge fund manager David Einhorn a victory in his battle with
Apple Inc on Friday, blocking the iPhone maker from
moving forward with a shareholder vote on a controversial
proposal to limit the company's ability to issue preferred
stock.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan granted a
motion by Einhorn's Greenlight Capital for a preliminary
injunction stopping the vote on that proposal.
The vote was scheduled for Feb. 27 as part of the company's
annual stockholders' meeting.
Greenlight sued Apple on Feb. 7 as part of a broader pitch
to unlock more of Apple's $137 billion in cash for shareholders.
Einhorn has argued Apple should issue preferred stock with a
perpetual 4 percent dividend.
The lawsuit itself challenged a measure called Proposal No.
2 that Apple put forward that would eliminate Apple's power to
issue preferred shares without a shareholder vote.
At issue is Apple's "bundling" of the measure on the
preferred shares with two other unrelated matters into a single
proxy proposal.
Greenlight said it supported two proposed the amendments but
not the one on preferred shares.
Sullivan said Greenlight and another investor who also sued
Apple "are likely to succeed on the merits and face irreparable
harm if the vote on Proposal No. 2 is permitted to proceed."
Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
For Einhorn, the decision could provide leverage as he
pursues his pitch for Apple to issue what he has called "the
iPref," preferred stock with a perpetual dividend that he
contends would reward investors and help boost the company's
share prices.
In a statement, a spokesman for Greenlight called the ruling
a "significant win for all Apple shareholders and for good
corporate governance."
The lawsuit was centered on a narrow issue of whether Apple
violated U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules by
"bundling" the preferred shares item with two other unrelated
matters into one proxy proposal.
Greenlight's lawyers contended the SEC rules were intended
to protect shareholders from being forced to vote for a proxy
proposal involving materially different issues that the
investors might not entirely support.
Apple had argued Proposal No. 2, which only dealt with
amendments to its charter, constitute a single matter and wasn't
bundled. Sullivan called the company's arguments "unavailing."
"Given the language and purpose of the rules, it is plain to
the Court that Proposal No. 2 impermissibly bundles 'separate
matters' for shareholder consideration," Sullivan wrote.
The judge separately declined to block a vote from going
forward on a separate proxy proposal, Proposal No. 4, which
sought an advisory "say on pay" vote on Apple executives'
compensation.
The proposal had been challenged by investor Brian Gralnick
of Pennsylvania, who contends Apple did not disclose enough
details about how it made its compensation decisions.
Sullivan rejected that argument, saying Apple's disclosures
were "plainly sufficient under SEC rules."
Arnold Gershon, a lawyer for Gralnick at Barrack, Rodos &
Bacine, did not respond to a request for comment.
Apple shares closed up 1.06 percent at $450.81 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday.
The case is Greenlight Capital LP, et al., v. Apple Inc.,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 13-900.