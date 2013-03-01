版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 01:11 BJT

Einhorn drops lawsuit against Apple, ends high-profile challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital has dropped its lawsuit against Apple Inc after winning a battle to stop the iPhone maker from a shareholder vote on a proposal to abolish its ability to issue preferred shares at its discretion.

The lawsuit's withdrawal, disclosed in a court ruling, closed the chapter on what was the strongest challenge by an Apple investor in years. Einhorn, leading calls on Wall Street for Apple to share more of its $137 billion in cash, wanted it to issue what he called "iPrefs," or preferred shares with a perpetual 4 percent dividend.

The hedge fund manager argued if the proposal had passed, it would have complicated future attempts to issue such securities. Greenlight won an injunction last week to halt a shareholder vote on the matter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐