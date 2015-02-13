版本:
Apple working on electric car project to rival GM, Nissan, Tesla -WSJ

WASHINGTON Feb 13 Apple has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM , Nissan and Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.

It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The Financial Times first reported the story.

