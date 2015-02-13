Apple working on electric car project to rival GM, Nissan, Tesla -WSJ

BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Apple has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM , Nissan and Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.
It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.
The Financial Times first reported the story.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million