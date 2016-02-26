Amazon to support Apple on fight over unlocking iPhone

RPT-Bond-trading bump shows Wall Street banks doing more with less
Jan 19 Wall Street banks once earned huge profits by encouraging bond traders to swing for the fences, but their fourth-quarter results show how dramatically that model has changed.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will support Apple Inc's fight against a magistrate's order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter's iPhone.
An Amazon spokesman said the company was still working on its "amicus options."
The online retailer joins Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc in voicing support for Apple. (Reporting by Mari Saito)
Jan 19 Wall Street banks once earned huge profits by encouraging bond traders to swing for the fences, but their fourth-quarter results show how dramatically that model has changed.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors are starting to sour on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million dollar trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners and trophy office space.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 When U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit in November for its plan to move some 800 jobs to Mexico, the parent-company made a swift decision to keep the factory in Indiana.