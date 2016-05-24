Apple rehires prominent security pro as encryption fight boils

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 24 Apple Inc, which
has resisted pressure from U.S. law enforcement to unlock
encrypted iPhones, this month rehired a top expert in practical
cryptography to bring more powerful security features to a wide
range of consumer products.
Jon Callas, who co-founded several well-respected secure
communications companies including PGP Corp, Silent Circle and
Blackphone, rejoined Apple in May, an Apple spokesman said.
Callas had worked at Apple in the 1990s and again between
2009 and 2011, when he designed an encryption system to protect
data stored on a Macintosh computer.
Apple declined to detail his new role, and Callas declined
to comment.
The Cupertino, California-based company has clashed with the
U.S. government over whether Apple should help law enforcement
access encrypted customer information stored on its devices.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice asked
federal judges in California and New York to force Apple to
break into locked iPhones, including one that was used by one of
the shooters in last year's attacks in San Bernardino,
California.
The cases were dropped after the authorities managed to
access the iPhones without Apple's help, but the political
debate over encrypted technology continues.
The FBI and law enforcement maintain that tech companies
need to help the government hunt criminals. Apple and other
tech companies say that requiring them to circumvent their own
encryption would undermine the security of their products and
make them more vulnerable to malicious hackers.
A Senate committee, meanwhile, is mulling legislation to
require companies to help law enforcement agencies bypass
encryption.
Callas has said he is against companies being compelled by
law enforcement to break into their own encrypted products. But
he has also said he supports a compromise proposal under which
law enforcement officials with a court order can take advantage
of undisclosed software vulnerabilities to hack into tech
systems, as long as they disclose the vulnerabilities afterwards
so they can be patched.
"Jon is someone who has deep appreciation of all sides of
the story," said Phil Dunkelberger, who was chief executive of
PGP Corp and its predecessor PGP Inc, which invented a system
for securing email.
Callas' return to Apple shows how encrypted communications
are going mainstream. Silent Circle protects phone calls from
eavesdroppers and Blackphone sells a mobile phone that is very
difficult to hack. Both companies are small but well regarded.
Apple has said it would continue to increase the security of
its products. Companies including Facebook Inc's WhatsApp
messaging service have also implemented encryption that makes it
harder for law enforcement to access digital information.
"It has always been Jon's dream to bring the most secure
products possible to a bigger population," said Mike Janke, who
co-founded the secure email company Silent Circle with Callas.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Tiffany Wu)