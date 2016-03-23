Israeli firm helping FBI to open encrypted iPhone -report

TEL AVIV, March 23 Israel's Cellebrite, a
provider of mobile forensic software, is helping the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation's attempt to unlock an iPhone
used by one of the San Bernardino, California shooters, the
Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Wednesday.
If Cellebrite succeeds, then the FBI will no longer need the
help of Apple Inc, the Israeli daily said, citing
unnamed industry sources.
Cellebrite officials declined to comment on the matter.
Apple is engaged in a legal battle with the U.S. Justice
Department over a judge's order that it write new software to
disable passcode protection on the iPhone used by the shooter.
The two sides were set to face off in court on Tuesday, but
on Monday a federal judge agreed to the government's request to
postpone the hearing after U.S. prosecutors said a "third party"
had presented a possible method for opening an encrypted iPhone.
The development could bring an abrupt end to the high-stakes
legal showdown which has become a lightning rod for a broader
debate on data privacy in the United States.
Cellebrite, a subsidiary of Japan's Sun Corp, has
its revenue split between two businesses: a forensics system
used by law enforcement, military and intelligence that
retrieves data hidden inside mobile devices and technology for
mobile retailers.
