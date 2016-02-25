Apple unlocking case will not be 'trailblazer' for legal precedent: FBI chief

Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The case involving a court order to Apple to help the FBI unlock the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters is "unlikely to be a trailblazer" for setting a legal precedent in future cases, FBI Director James Comey told a congressional panel Thursday.
The complex and evolving nature of mobile phone software will limit how broadly the case can be applied, Comey said during a U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing examining worldwide threats.
While the case "will be instructive for other courts," broader policy questions about reasonable law enforcement access to encrypted data will likely need to be resolved by Congress and others, Comey said.
* Files pricing term sheet related to its common stock offering - sec filing
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.