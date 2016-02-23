UPDATE 6-U.S. government, Apple take encryption case to court of public opinion

(Adds Bill Gates comment from FT)
By Dustin Volz and Abhirup Roy
Feb 22 Apple Inc on Monday urged the
creation of a government panel on encryption, the latest salvo
in a standoff over a locked iPhone linked to the San Bernardino
shooting that has escalated into a public relations battle
between the revered technology company and the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook also sent a letter to
employees Monday morning, making clear the company's hardline
stance refusing to make software to unlock the phone addresses
broader issues, not just a single device linked to a grisly
attack.
"This case is about much more than a single phone or a
single investigation," Cook said in the email to employees, seen
by Reuters. "At stake is the data security of hundreds of
millions of law-abiding people, and setting a dangerous
precedent that threatens everyone's civil liberties."
But FBI Director James Comey, in an article published late
Sunday on the national security legal blog Lawfare, asserted the
case was not about setting a new legal precedent but rather
about "victims and justice."
"Fourteen people were slaughtered and many more had their
lives and bodies ruined," Comey wrote. "We owe them a thorough
and professional investigation under law. That's what this is."
A federal judge last week ordered Apple to create new
software and take others steps to retrieve data from the locked
phone, used by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the San Bernardino
shooters, who was killed in a gun battle with police.
This move also received support from Microsoft Corp
founder Bill Gates, who said technology companies should be
forced to co-operate with law enforcement in terrorism
investigations, the Financial Times reported late Monday. (on.ft.com/1UjDWgz)
"This is a specific case where the government is asking for
access to information. They are not asking for some general
thing, they are asking for a particular case," Gates told the
Financial Times.
Gates' decision sets him apart from other Silicon Valley top
executives, such as Facebook Inc chief Mark Zuckerberg,
Twitter Inc founder Jack Dorsey and Google head Sundar
Pichai, who have all backed Cook's decision, the newspaper
added.
The company is fighting the order, arguing that creating
such a key will jeopardize the security of all iPhones. The
company's formal legal arguments are expected Friday.
The Justice Department's manoeuvres over the past week have
prompted Apple supporters to suggest the case is as much about
putting political pressure on Apple and influencing the broader
policy debate on encryption as it is about getting data from
Farook's phone.
The Justice Department launched its unusually public
campaign to force Apple's hand by publicizing the court order
itself, which normally would have been under seal, according to
legal experts. Then, on Friday, the Justice Department filed
additional court papers that repeated its legal arguments and
criticized the company's resistance as a "brand marketing
strategy." The government acknowledged that the Friday filing
was "not legally necessary."
Apple responded hours later by holding a conference call
with reporters - a rare move by a generally reticent company
that is accustomed to making news rather than reacting to it.
That was followed early Monday by a public blog post and an
internal email to employees arguing the company's case.
Meanwhile, the government has actively solicited victims of
the shooting to join its case against Apple.
Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, destroyed their
personal phones before carrying out the Dec. 2 shooting rampage
in San Bernardino, California, which killed 14 and wounded 22.
Authorities believe the couple was inspired by the Islamic
State. The phone at issue is an iPhone 5c issued to Farook by
San Bernardino County in his role as a health inspector.
DIGITAL SECURITY COMMISSION
The case has revived interest on Capitol Hill in pursuing
legislation to address the problem of what law enforcement
officials call "going dark" - where tight digital security
prevents them from accessing the data of criminal suspects.
The idea of setting up a commission - which may be a prelude
to a broader legislative solution - is not new, although a
political resolution of the data privacy and encryption debate
has proven elusive for many years.
A digital security commission comprising technology,
business and law enforcement experts has been proposed by
Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Representative
Michael McCaul, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, to
help break the impasse over encryption.
The bipartisan pair is scheduled to unveil details of
legislation that would create a panel at a Washington event on
Wednesday.
Apple indicated it would work with a commission or panel of
experts to discuss the matter further.
"Apple would gladly participate in such an effort," the
company wrote in the Monday post on its website addressing
questions about the case.(apple.co/1QthT10)
The company could not be immediately reached for further
comment.
The Justice Department has pushed back on framing the
dispute as an encryption issue, insisting that it is only trying
to get past the lock screen on one phone. Apple has argued that
while it is technically possible to bypass the security features
of the iPhone by building a new operating system, such a move
would set a dangerous precedent.
Bipartisan leaders of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce
Committee late Friday invited Apple's Cook and FBI Director
James Comey to testify at an upcoming hearing on encryption,
though no date was set.
Senators Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein, the top
Republican and Democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee
respectively, have long said they intend to introduce
legislation that would force a company to be able to grant
authorities access to a suspect's data, though a bill has not
yet materialized.
Some victims of the attack will file a legal brief in
support of the U.S. government's attempt to force open to unlock
the phone, a lawyer representing the victims told Reuters on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington and Abhirup Roy,
Supantha Mukherjee and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Weber, Bill Rigby, Bernadette Baum and Sunil Nair)