FBI director says understands San Bernardino iPhone case would set precedent

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey told Congress on Tuesday that he understands the outcome of the San Bernardino iPhone encryption case will set a precedent for other cases.
Apple Inc has said complying with a court order to grant the FBI access to data on an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters would set a dangerous precedent that would require it to weaken security in other phones.
Comey said last week that forcing Apple to unlock the phone was "unlikely to be a trailblazer" for setting a precedent for other cases.
On Tuesday, Comey said the FBI is asking for access to that specific phone but understood the decision would set a precedent for similar cases.
Asked how many iPhones the FBI would like Apple to unlock, Comey said he could not name a number but that there were "a lot" of phones that hold information needed for law enforcement investigations. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: