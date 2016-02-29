Unlocking iPhone would leave millions exposed, Apple to tell Congress

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON Feb 29 Unlocking an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters would leave hundreds of millions of Apple Inc device owners vulnerable to cybercriminals and other hackers, the company's top lawyer is expected to tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.
In written testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee released on Monday, Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell reiterated the tech giant's stance that the FBI's request to help access the phone "would set a dangerous precedent for government intrusion on the privacy and safety of its citizens." (Reporting by Dustin Volz and Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.