San Bernardino County approved FBI search of shooter's iPhone -document

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 17 San Bernardino County
authorities owned the Apple iPhone seized from a vehicle used by
the San Bernardino shooters and gave federal investigators
permission to search the phone's contents, a government court
filing showed.
The iPhone 5C is the subject of a federal court order on
Tuesday demanding that Apple Inc help the U.S.
government to unlock it, reopening a debate on the legal,
political and technological repercussions.
Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife Tashfeen Malik,
killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in a shooting rampage in
San Bernardino, California last December, was assigned the phone
by the county health department he worked for, prosecutors said
in the document filed on Tuesday.
The health department has "given its consent" to authorities
to search the device and to Apple to assist investigators in
that search, the document said.
The Los Angeles-based prosecutors said, however, that
despite the phone's owner giving both Apple and federal
authorities permission to search the phone, the FBI has been
"unable to search" its contents because it is "locked" by a
"user determined, numeric password."
The court filing said the FBI has not even tried to guess or
try out various possible passwords because the phone's operating
system code contains a "user enabled 'auto-erase function' that
would, if enabled," result in the permanent disabling of access
to information stored on the device.
While investigators apparently are unsure whether the
auto-erase function on the county phone used by Farook is
actually enabled, "trying repeated passcodes risks permanently
denying all access to the contents," the government filing said.
Consequently, "the government has not been able to attempt
to determine the passcode and decrypt the files....and the FBI
cannot do so without Apple's assistance."
On Tuesday, federal magistrate judge Sheri Pym agreed with
prosecutors and ordered Apple to "assist in enabling the search"
of the county phone used by Farook.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement
that the company would fight the order. Cook said that even
while the FBI's intentions were good, "it would be wrong for
the government to force us to build a backdoor into our
products."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Grant McCool)