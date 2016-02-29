Brooklyn judge denies government's request to unlock iPhone in drug case

Feb 29 A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York denied the U.S. government's motion to compel Apple Inc. to provide access into an iPhone used in a drug case, according to court documents released on Monday.

The government sought access to the phone in October, months before a judge in California ordered Apple to give the government access to the phone used by one of the shooters in the San Bernardino, California attacks. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Chris Reese)