版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 03:15 BJT

U.S. files motion to force Apple to obey iPhone order -court

LOS ANGELES Feb 19 The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a motion seeking to compel Apple Inc to comply with a judge's order for the company to unlock the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, according to a court document filed Friday.

The FBI is seeking the tech giant's help to access the shooter's phone, which is encrypted. The company so far has pushed back, and on Thursday won three extra days to respond to the order. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Dustin Volz, Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐