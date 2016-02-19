版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 02:40 BJT

U.S. files motion to compel Apple to comply with phone order -ABC News

WASHINGTON Feb 19 The U.S. Department of Justice has filed motion seeking to compel Apple Inc to comply with a judge's order for the company to unlock the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, ABC News reported on Friday.

The FBI is seeking the tech giant's help to access the shooter's phone, which is encrypted. The company so far has pushed back, and on Thursday won three extra days to respond to the order. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐