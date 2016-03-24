UPDATE 1-US officials hopeful they can unlock San Bernardino iPhone

(Updates with U.S. officials' quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. officials said on
Thursday that they are hopeful they will be able to unlock an
iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters without help
from Apple Inc, but said the national debate over
privacy and encryption must still be resolved.
Apple has been fighting a court order obtained last month
requiring the tech giant to write new software and take other
measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to the
phone. U.S. prosecutors said on Monday that a third party had
presented a possible method for opening the phone.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch told a news conference on
Thursday that the Justice Department is "trying to exhaust all
investigative tools" to gain information on the San Bernardino
attackers, including by using techniques offered by third
parties.
FBI Director James Comey said many people across the globe
came forward after the litigation became public to offer
potential ideas for how to open the phone without Apple's help.
"It looks like we now have one that may work," Comey said at
the news conference.
At issue is a county-owned iPhone used by Syed Rizwan
Farook, one of the husband-and-wife shooters in the San
Bernardino shooting in December, in which 14 people were killed
and 22 wounded. The couple died in a shootout with police after
the rampage.
Lynch said she was hopeful the technique would work but said
she was not yet sure whether it would be a viable way of
obtaining evidence from the phone.
"It has always been our goal to extract the information that
may be on that phone and determine what information or evidence
it may give us about this deadly attack," she said.
"At this point, it's really too early to say how that's
going to work out," she added.
Still, Comey noted that despite whether the outside
assistance can help officials crack the phone, larger issues
over government access and privacy remain.
"San Bernardino ... is about that investigation. And even if
this particular technique makes that go away, that litigation,
we still have to as a country resolve this conflict," he told
reporters.
