U.S. attorney general says hopeful can unlock San Bernardino phone with outside help

WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. officials on Thursday
said they are hopeful that they will be able to unlock the
iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters without
help from Apple Inc by using a third party's technique.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch said at a news conference the
Justice Department is "trying to exhaust all investigative
tools" to gain information on the attackers, including by
focusing on the iPhone and a number of electronic devices.
"It has always been our goal to extract the information that
may be on that phone and determine what information or evidence
it may give us about this deadly attack," she said. "At this
point it's really too early to say how that's going to work
out."
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Dustin Volz; Writing by Megan
Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)