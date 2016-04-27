Apple says FBI gave it first vulnerability tip on April 14

| April 26
April 26 The FBI informed Apple Inc of
a vulnerability in its iPhone and Mac software on April 14, the
first time it had told the company about a flaw in Apple
products under a controversial White House process for sharing
such information, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
The FBI told the company that the disclosure resulted from
the so-called Vulnerability Equities Process for deciding what
to do with information about security holes, Apple said.
The process, which has been in place in its current form
since 2014, is meant to balance law enforcement and U.S.
intelligence desires to hack into devices with the need to warn
manufacturers so that they can patch holes before criminals and
other hackers take advantage of them.
The vulnerability that was disclosed to Apple involved older
versions of the iPhone and the Mac, Apple said.
The issue of how U.S. government agencies decide to share
information about vulnerabilities in computer and telecom
products has received renewed scrutiny since the FBI announced
last month that it had found a way to break into the iPhone of
one of the shooters in December's massacre in San Bernardino,
California.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the FBI believed it
did not have legal ownership of the necessary information and
techniques for breaking into the iPhone so would not be able to
bring it to the White House for review under the equities
process.
The day after that report, the FBI offered information about
the older vulnerabilities to Apple. The move may have been an
effort to show that it can and does use the White House process
and disclose hacking methods when it can.
The flaw the FBI disclosed to Apple this month did nothing
to change the company's perception that the White House process
is less effective than has been claimed, said an Apple executive
who declined to be named.
Though he declined to provide technical details, the
executive said the problem had been fixed by the company nine
months ago, with the release of iOS9 for phones and Mac OS C El
Capitan.
About 80 percent of iPhones are on a safe version of the
operating system, and Apple said it does not plan to issue a
patch for the older software.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Cynthia Osterman)