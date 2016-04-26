FBI director suggests iPhone flaw may remain secret

| WASHINGTON, April 26
said on Tuesday that his agency was still assessing whether a
vulnerability used to unlock an iPhone linked to one of the San
Bernardino killers would go through a government review to
determine if it should be disclosed to Apple or the
public.
"We are in the midst of trying to sort that out," Comey
said. "The threshold (for disclosure) is, are we aware of the
vulnerability, or did we just buy a tool and don't have
sufficient knowledge of the vulnerability to implicate the
process?"
"We are close to a resolution," he added at a cybersecurity
event at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
The White House has a procedure for reviewing technology
security flaws and deciding which ones should be made public.
Comey suggested the audit may not apply in this
high-profile circumstance.
Although officials say the process leans toward disclosure,
it is not set up to handle or reveal flaws that are discovered
and owned by private companies, sources have told Reuters,
raising questions about the effectiveness of the so-called
Vulnerabilities Equities Process.
Comey's comments appeared to concede the FBI does not own
the method used to crack the county-owned work phone belonging
to Syed Farook, who with his wife opened fire in December on a
San Bernardino, Calif., holiday party, killing 14 and wounding
22.
The method instead belongs to a still-unidentified third
party that the FBI said came forward due to the attention
received from its public pursuit of a court order to compel
Apple's assistance in unlocking the phone.
Sources have told Reuters the technology used to access the
phone data was supplied by a non-U.S. company.
Apple's refusal to comply prompted a high-profile standoff
and ignited a long-simmering debate over security and privacy
and law enforcement access to encrypted technology.
The government withdrew its case after it said the secret
hacking method worked.
Comey has previously said the method only works a "narrow
slice" of iPhone 5c devices running iOS 9.
