UPDATE 2-FBI decides provisionally not to share iPhone unlock -sources

By Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, April 26 The FBI has provisionally
decided not to share an iPhone unlocking mechanism used by a
contractor to open the phone of one of the San Bernardino
shooters because the agency does not own the mechanism, two U.S.
government sources said on Tuesday.
The FBI is expected within days to write to the White House
explaining why the agency cannot share the unlocking mechanism
with other government agencies, Apple or other third
parties, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.
Several U.S. government sources said the FBI contractor that
unlocked the shooter's phone was a foreign entity and did not
give U.S. authorities details of the mechanism. Without that,
the FBI could not share it even if it wanted to, sources said.
Reuters reported on April 13 that the unnamed contractor had
sole ownership of the method it used, making it unlikely that
the government could share it.
A day later, the FBI warned Apple of a separate flaw in its
iPhone and Mac software, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
It was the first time the government had alerted Apple to a
vulnerability under a White House interagency procedure, known
as the Vulnerabilities Equities Process, for reviewing
technology security flaws and deciding which ones should be made
public, the company said.
The FBI's provisional decision means that the unlocking
mechanism used on the San Bernardino iPhone will not be referred
to the interagency procedure for review.
Earlier on Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey said his agency
was assessing whether the mechanism would go through the review.
"We are in the midst of trying to sort that out," Comey said.
Officials have said that the interagency review process
leans toward disclosure of technological flaws. But it is not
set up to handle or reveal flaws which are discovered and owned
by private companies, sources have told Reuters.
Comey's comments appeared to confirm the FBI did not own the
method used to crack the county-owned work phone belonging to
Syed Farook, who with his wife opened fire in December on a San
Bernardino, Calif., holiday party, killing 14 and wounding 22.
The method instead belongs to a still-unidentified third
party that the FBI said came forward due to the attention
received from its public pursuit of a court order to compel
Apple's assistance in unlocking the phone.
Apple's refusal to comply prompted a high-profile standoff
and fueled a long-simmering debate over security, privacy and
law enforcement access to encrypted technology.
The government withdrew its case after it said the hacking
method worked. Comey has said the method works on a "narrow
slice" of iPhone 5c devices running iOS 9.
An Apple senior executive told reporters earlier this month
that it was confident the flaw used by the third party would
have a "short shelf life" and be patched through the firm's
ongoing efforts to improve the security of its devices.
