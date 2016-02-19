Apple likely to invoke free-speech rights in encryption fight

| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO
Feb 18 Apple Inc
will likely seek to invoke the United States'
protections of free speech as one of its key legal arguments in
trying to block an order to help unlock the encrypted iPhone of
one of the San Bernardino shooters, lawyers with expertise in
the subject said this week.
The tech giant and the Obama administration are on track for
a major collision over computer security and encryption after a
federal magistrate judge in Los Angeles handed down an order on
Tuesday requiring Apple to provide specific software and
technical assistance to investigators.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook called the request
from the Federal Bureau of Investigation unprecedented.
Apple has retained two prominent, free-speech lawyers to do
battle with the government, according to court papers: Theodore
Olson, who won the political-speech case Citizens United v.
Federal Election Commission in 2010, and Theodore Boutrous, who
frequently represents media organizations.
Government lawyers from the U.S. Justice Department have
defended their request in court papers by citing various
authorities, such as a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that
upheld an order compelling a telephone company to provide
assistance with setting up a device to record telephone numbers.
The high court said then that the All Writs Act, a law from
1789, authorized the order, and the scope of that ruling is
expected to be a main target of Apple when it files a response
in court by early next week.
But Apple will likely also broaden its challenge to include
the First Amendment's guarantee of speech rights, according to
lawyers who are not involved in the dispute but who are
following it.
Compared with other countries, the United States has a
strong guarantee of speech rights even for corporations, and at
least one court has ruled that computer code is a form of
speech, although that ruling was later voided.
Apple could argue that being required to create and provide
specific computer code amounts to unlawful compelled speech,
said Riana Pfefferkorn, a cryptography fellow at Stanford
University's Center for Internet and Society.
The order against Apple is novel because it compels the
company to create a new forensic tool to use, not just turn over
information in Apple's possession, Pfefferkorn said. "I think
there is a significant First Amendment concern," she said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles
declined to comment on the possible free-speech questions on
Thursday.
A speech-rights argument from Apple, though, could be met
with skepticism by the courts because computer code has become
ubiquitous and underpins much of the U.S. economy.
"That is an argument of enormous breadth," said Stuart
Benjamin, a Duke University law professor who writes about the
First Amendment. He said Apple would need to show that the
computer code conveyed a "substantive message."
In a case brought by a mathematician against U.S. export
controls, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, which covers California, found in 1999 that the source
code behind encryption software is protected speech. The opinion
was later withdrawn so the full court could rehear the case, but
that rehearing was canceled and the appeal declared moot after
the government revised its export controls.
The FBI and prosecutors are seeking Apple's assistance to
read the data on an iPhone 5C that had been used by Rizwan
Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, carried out the
San Bernardino shootings that killed 14 people and wounded 22
others at a holiday party.
U.S. prosecutors were smart to pick the mass shooting as a
test case for an encryption fight with tech companies, said
Michael Froomkin, a University of Miami law professor. That is
because the shooting had a large emotional impact while also
demonstrating the danger posed by armed militants, he said.
In addition, the iPhone in dispute was owned not by Farook
but by his employer, a local government, which has consented to
the search of the iPhone. The federal magistrate who issued the
order, Sheri Pym, is also a former federal prosecutor.
"This is one of the worst set of facts possible for Apple.
That's why the government picked this case," Froomkin said.
Froomkin added, though, that the fight was enormously
important for the company because of the possibility that a new
forensic tool could be easily used on other phones and the
damage that could be done to Apple's global brand if it cannot
withstand government demands on privacy. "All these demands make
their phones less attractive to users," he said.
