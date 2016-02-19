Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 -U.S. Justice Dept.

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 19 A federal court hearing in California has been scheduled for March 22 in a case involving the Justice Department's request that Apple help unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino killers, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California earlier this week issued an order telling Apple it had to comply with the request, but Apple has so far refused.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.