BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. government and Apple Inc will be able to cross-examine witnesses in a court hearing next week over whether the company must help federal investigators unlock an encrypted iPhone tied to one of the San Bernardino killers, Apple said.
An Apple attorney said the government made a surprising request for witnesses who could discuss technology late on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on a press call, the attorney said Apple would make two employees - Erik Neuenschwander, chief privacy engineer, and Lisa Olle, global law enforcement manager - available for cross-examination.
The government will also have two FBI witnesses available during the hearing, Apple said.
A Justice Department spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dustin Volz, editing by Peter Henderson, G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.