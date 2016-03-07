Justice Department asks for higher judge to hear New York iPhone case

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday resubmitted its case for Apple to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to a drug offender to a judge in the Eastern District of New York.

A magistrate judge previously sided with Apple, ruling that the Justice Department could not use a law known as the All Writs Act to compel the tech giant to unlock the phone.

The government and Apple are fighting a similar case in California, where a judge ordered Apple to unlock a phone belonging to the San Bernardino shooter, but Apple has protested.

