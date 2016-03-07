Justice Department asks for higher judge to hear New York iPhone case

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Justice Department
on Monday resubmitted its case for Apple to unlock an
encrypted iPhone belonging to a drug offender to a judge in the
Eastern District of New York.
A magistrate judge previously sided with Apple, ruling that
the Justice Department could not use a law known as the All
Writs Act to compel the tech giant to unlock the phone.
The government and Apple are fighting a similar case in
California, where a judge ordered Apple to unlock a phone
belonging to the San Bernardino shooter, but Apple has
protested.
