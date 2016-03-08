UPDATE 2-Justice Department asks judge to revisit NY iPhone case

(Adds Apple statement)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Justice Department
on Monday sought to overturn a ruling which protects Apple
from unlocking an iPhone in a New York drug case.
A magistrate judge in Brooklyn last week ruled that the
Justice Department could not compel the tech giant to unlock the
phone. The government on Monday resubmitted its arguments to a
higher judge overseeing the matter.
Prosecutors are relying on the same law in its fight against
Apple in a California court, where a judge ordered Apple to
unlock an encrypted phone belonging to one of the San Bernardino
shooters. The clash has intensified a long-running debate over
how much law enforcement and intelligence officials should be
able to monitor digital communications.
In its filing on Monday, the Justice Department cited the
California decision as evidence that the All Writs Act has been
used to compel Apple to unlock the phones. Additionally, the
government argued that the phone at issue in New York runs an
older operating system which Apple has agreed to crack several
times in previous cases.
U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein in Brooklyn ruled last
week that he did not have the legal authority under the All
Writs Act to order Apple to hand over the data from the phone.
In a statement on Monday, Apple said it agreed with
Orenstein's ruling, which said the Justice Department's request
would "thoroughly undermine fundamental principles of the
Constitution."
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said he is willing to
take the California case to the Supreme Court. Apple has said it
would create a "back door" to phones that could be abused by
criminals and governments.
The phone in the New York case belonged to Jun Feng, who has
since pleaded guilty to participation in a methamphetamine
distribution conspiracy. The Justice Department sought to unlock
Feng's phone to find other conspirators.
Unlike the phone used by Rizwan Farook in San Bernardino,
Feng's phone had an iOS 7 mobile operating system, which is not
protected under the same encryption technology.
"Apple has the technological capability to bypass the
passcode feature and access the contents of the phone that were
unencrypted," the Justice Department said in its Monday filing.
The Justice Department has asked District Court Judge Margot
Brodie to hear the case.
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing
by Tom Brown, Bernard Orr)